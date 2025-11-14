Monarch: Legacy of Monsters; Apple TV Releases Premiere Date & Trailer for Series

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has its return date set. Apple TV released a teaser featuring King Kong to announce the February premiere date for season two.

Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski star in the series, which follows a pair of siblings as they investigate the Monarch organization.

Apple TV shared the following about season two of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters:

“Season one of “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings looking to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell). The first season takes place in the 1950s, as well as half a century later when Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. Season two will pick up with the fate of Monarch — and the world — hanging in the balance. The dramatic saga reveals buried secrets that reunite our heroes (and villains) on Kong’s Skull Island, and a new, mysterious village where a mythical Titan rises from the sea. The ripple effects of the past make waves in the present day, blurring the bonds between family, friend and foe — all with the threat of a Titan event on the horizon.”

The teaser for season two is below. The series returns on February 27th.

