The Paper: NBC Drops Peacock Sitcom from Monday Nights Ahead of Season Finale

The Paper will not air its season finale as planned over the rest of January—instead, the remaining three episodes of the Peacock series air on January 3rd. The comedy has already been renewed for a second season.

Variety revealed that Stumble reruns will air in the 8:30 pm timeslot on Monday nights. The following was revealed about the placement of Stumble on Mondays:

“NBC execs hope to add more momentum to Stumble, which will air in the additional Monday slot through Feb. 2 (with the exception of an NBA game on Jan. 19). That Monday 8:30 p.m. slot will eventually be taken over by new comedy The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins, which premieres with an hour-long episode on Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. ET, before settling into 8:30 p.m. the following week, on March 2.”

Jenn Lyon, Taran Killam, Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy star in the NBC comedy series, which takes viewers into the world of junior college cheerleading.

