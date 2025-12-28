Percy Jackson & The Olympians: Season Three; Additional Casting Revealed for Disney+ Series

Percy Jackson & The Olympians returned to Disney+ earlier this month with its second season, and there have been some additions to the cast for its third season.

According to Deadline, Holt McCallany, David Costabile, and Jesse L. Martin have been added to the series in guest roles. McCallany’s role will be recurring. He will appear as Atlas in six episodes of season three.

The following was revealed about the other two additions:

“David Costabile will also be a recurring guest star in Season 3 playing Dr. Thorn, a stern military academy headmaster who demands obedience from his students. Fans of the book series will know that Dr. Thorn is only this character’s human manifestation, though, to preserve spoilers, Deadline will refrain from revealing exactly which mythological form he takes. For a refresher, book readers meet him early on when Percy and co. attempt to recruit two powerful demigods to Camp Halfblood. Additionally, Jesse L. Martin is joining the Season 3 cast as a guest star. He will play Annabeth’s mortal dad Frederick Chase, a sometimes absentminded but truly brilliant military historian that Athena deemed worthy to parent her daughter. Per the character description, though Frederick and Annabeth have had a complicated relationship, he loves her, and they have been finding a way back to each other.”

Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri star in the series, which is based on the Rick Riordan novels. Season three is based on The Titan’s Curse.

The premiere date for season three will be announced later.

