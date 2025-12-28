IT: Welcome to Derry: HBO Max Series EP’s Discuss Future and Three-Season Plan

IT: Welcome to Derry ended its first season earlier this month, and viewers are now wondering whether the series will return for a second season.

The executive producers of the series, Andy and Barbara Muschietti, spoke with TV Line about their plans for the HBO Max series. Andy said the following:

“From the genesis of this project, we had the idea to make it three seasons, aligning with the three more important catastrophic events that are described in the interludes [of the book]. Those are the burning of the Black Spot in ’62 — well, in the book, the dates are different, because we did a transport of the periods — but then the massacre of the Bradley Gang in ’35, and the explosion at the Easter egg hunt in 1908. It was always that blueprint for us. We wanted to make a three-season event story.”

HBO Max has not yet renewed the series.

