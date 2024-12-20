Dune: Prophecy: Season Two Renewal Announced by HBO Ahead of First Season Finale

Dune: Prophecy will end its first season on Sunday night, but fans of the series will not have to worry about the show returning. HBO has renewed the series for a second season. Fifteen million viewers watched the first episode of the series.

Olivia Williams, Jodhi May, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds, and Chloe Lea star in the series set 10,000 years before the events in the Dune feature film.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said the following about the series’ renewal:

“DUNE: PROPHECY has captivated audiences around the globe thanks to the visionary leadership of showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, who will continue to guide this grand tale of truth and power. We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Legendary and to our extraordinary cast and crew for their service to the Imperium. We’re excited to collaborate with this team again to see what they have in store.”

The premiere date for season two of the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Have you been watching Dune: Prophecy? Are you glad it has been renewed for a second season?