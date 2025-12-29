The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender: Paramount+ To Air Animated Series Film

The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender is headed to Paramount+ instead of theaters. According to Deadline, the film will arrive on the streaming service next fall.

Taika Waititi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Dee Bradley Baker, Freida Pinto, Ke Huy Quan, Dave Bautista, Eric Nam, Jessica Matten, Dionne Quan, Román Zaragoza, and Steven Yeun are the voice cast featured in the Paramount+ film.

The following was revealed about the plot of the film:

“In the movie, directed by Lauren Montgomery with Steve Ahn and William Mata, Avatar Aang, the world’s last Airbender, learns of an ancient power that could save his culture from extinction. With the help of his friends, he embarks on a global quest to find it before it falls into the wrong hands and threatens to upend the peace they sacrificed everything to achieve.”

The film’s premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this film on Paramount+?