Hijack: Season Two; Apple TV Unveils Trailer for Idris Elba Thriller Series’ Return

Hijack returns with its second season on Apple TV next month, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the action ahead for Idris Elba’s character as he handles a train hijacking.

Elba, Neil Maskell, Eve Myles, Christine Adams, Max Beesley, Archie Panjabi, Ben Miles, and Kate Phillips star in the series for its second season. Apple TV shared the following about the upcoming season:

“In the thrilling second season of “Hijack,” a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while, above ground, authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.

Produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions, season two of “Hijack” is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Kay and Field Smith for Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith also serves as lead director for the series.

Season two reunites its ensemble cast of stars including Elba, who was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for his season one performance, Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi, and welcomes Christian Näthe (“Ballon,” “Soloalbum,” “Schule”), Clare-Hope Ashitey (“Seven Seconds,” “Top Boy,” “Doctor Foster”), Lisa Vicari (“Django,” “Dark”), Toby Jones (“Mr Bates vs The Post Office,” “Detectorists,” “Empire of Light”), Karima McAdams (“Dune: Prophecy,” “Deep State,” “Soulmates”) and Christiane Paul (“Counterpart,” “FBI: International,” “Parlement”).

Since its worldwide debut, “Hijack” has become one of the top dramas on Apple TV, receiving wide acclaim from both critics and fans, quickly achieving a Certified Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and landing on the Nielsen Streaming Originals Top 10 list. The “instantly enthralling” series has been hailed as “a shot of pure adrenaline,” praised as a “crisp and tense” drama that is “tension-filled and gripping, often putting the viewer on the edge of their seat,” with Elba starring as a “commanding leading man.” The complete first season is now streaming globally on Apple TV.”

The series returns on January 14th. Check out the trailer for season two below.

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one of this Apple TV series? Will you watch season two?