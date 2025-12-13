Heated Rivalry: Season Two Renewal Set for Canadian Hockey Drama Ahead of HBO Max Finale

Heated Rivalry will continue to heat things on HBO Max. Crave has renewed the Canadian hockey drama for a second season, and the series will continue to air on the streaming service in the US and in several countries worldwide.

Hudson Williamsan, Connor Storrie, François Arnaud, Robbie G.K., Christina Chang, Dylan Walsh, Sophie Nélisse, and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova star in the hockey series, which is inspired by the Rachel Reid book series and follows the romance between hockey rivals Shane and Ilya.

The series premiered in November and will air its finale on December 26th. Crave shared the following about the series’ renewal:

“Crave’s latest original series, HEATED RIVALRY, produced in partnership with Accent Aigu Entertainment, has exploded onto the scene, officially becoming Crave’s #1 original series debut on record in the first seven-day streams, increasing its viewership by nearly 400% since the premiere on Friday, Nov. 28*.

Following its record-setting launch and remarkable audience response, Crave also announces the series has been renewed for a second season, cementing its place as one of the platform’s signature franchises.

With global distribution led by Sphere Abacus, HBO Max in Asia (Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, Macau, Sri Lanka, Nepal), Latin America, and Europe (excluding UK and Ireland, Spain, and Turkey) have secured the rights to stream the series for two seasons. Additional global partners, including the UK, expected to be announced soon.

Also confirmed today, HBO Max U.S. and Australia, and NEON (Sky New Zealand), who already exclusively stream Season 1 in those respective markets, have all committed to the streaming rights for a second season.

“HEATED RIVALRY represents the very best of what Canadian creators can deliver: rich characters, compelling drama, and a world audiences want to live in,” said Justin Stockman, VP Content and Programming, Bell Media. “The response has been extraordinary, and seeing the series now travelling internationally is an incredible milestone.”

“Watching our show become an international phenomenon has been extraordinary. We’re profoundly grateful to everyone that has been on this journey with us. Being renewed for a second season so early is a true honour, and we can’t wait to bring you even more of what you love,” said show creator Jacob Tierney and executive producer Brendan Brady.

Created by award-winning Canadian writer-director-producer Jacob Tierney (LETTERKENNY, SHORESY) and based on the best-selling book series Game Changers by Rachel Reid, the six-episode, one-hour romantic drama tells the story of rival hockey players Shane and Ilya. The wildly addictive drama has captured audiences nationwide and is quickly establishing itself as one of the most talked-about series of the year in Canada, and abroad. Since its greenlight announcement at the 2025 Upfronts, HEATED RIVALRY has sparked a surge of social media buzz, with fan edits, reaction threads, and behind-the-scenes clips flooding feeds across platforms, including becoming a Top 3 trending topic on X in Canada during its premiere weekend. Critics have also embraced the series with enthusiasm, contributing to its status as a cultural lighting rod.

With momentum continuing to rise, Heated Rivalry is poised to become one of Crave’s most culturally impactful originals – at home and internationally.

In HEATED RIVALRY, Shane Hollander (Hudson Williams) and Ilya Rozanov (Connor Storrie) are two of the biggest stars in Major League Hockey, bound by ambition, rivalry and a magnetic pull neither of them fully understands. What begins as a secret fling between two fresh-faced rookies evolves into a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery. Over the next eight years, the pair chase glory on the ice while struggling to navigate their feelings off it. Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love.

Williams and Storrie are joined onscreen by an ensemble cast that includes François Arnaud as Scott Hunter, Robbie G.K. as Kip Grady, Christina Chang and Dylan Walsh as Yuna and David Hollander, Sophie Nélisse as Rose Landry, and Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova as Svetlana.

Rachel Reid’s Game Changers is a six-book series from Harlequin, and USA Today best-seller that has earned critical recognition from multiple outlets including The Globe and Mail and The Washington Post. The series has also achieved consistent Top 15 rankings in the Gay Romance category on Amazon, supported by a devoted fan following and strong critical acclaim.”