Chief of War: Apple TV+ Releases Photos and Trailer for Hawai’i Drama Starring Jason Momoa

Chief of War arrives on Apple TV+ next month, and the streaming service is giving viewers a closer look at the upcoming series. A trailer and new photos have now been released.

Jason Momoa, Luciane Buchanan, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale’o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka, and Temuera Morrison star in the series, which shows the battle to unify the Hawaiian islands before they were colonized.

Apple TV+ shared the following about the series:

“Told from an indigenous perspective, “Chief of War” is a passion project for creators Momoa and Thomas Pa‘a Sibbett, who share native Hawaiian heritage. The series features a predominantly Polynesian cast led by Momoa alongside Luciane Buchanan, Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, newcomer Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale‘o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes. “Chief of War” is produced for Apple TV+ by FIFTH SEASON and Chernin Entertainment. Momoa directs the season finale and serves as executive producer. Doug Jung serves as showrunner and executive produces along with Sibbett, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Tracey Cook and Brian Andrew Mendoza. Justin Chon directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer. Anders Engström, Jim Rowe, Molly Allen, Francis Lawrence and Tim Van Patten also serve as executive producers. Grammy and Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer wrote the theme music and co-produced the score for all nine episodes with composer James Everingham during his tenure with Bleeding Fingers Music, the multi-Emmy Award-winning and BAFTA Award-nominated composer collective co-founded by Zimmer in 2013. “Chief of War” follows the worldwide success of Apple’s hit series “See,” starring Momoa. All three chapters of “See” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.”

The series arrives on August 1st. The trailer and more photos for Chief of War are below.

