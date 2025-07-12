Outlander: Blood of My Blood: Starz Unveils Trailer and Posters from New Prequel Series

Outlander: Blood of My Blood arrives on Starz next month, and Starz has now released a trailer teasing the Outlander prequel series. The prequel has already been renewed for a second season.

Rory Alexander, Sam Retford, Séamus McLean Ross, Conor MacNeill, Harriet Slater, Jamie Roy, Hermione Corfield, and Jeremy Irvine star in the prequel series, which follows the romances of Claire and Jamie’s parents.

Starz shared the following about the series:

“Outlander: Blood of my Blood” is a romantic saga that unfolds across time. From the battlefields of World War I to the rugged Highlands of 18th century Scotland, two fated couples must defy the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways. After 11 years of epic romance on the groundbreaking series “Outlander,” the timeless tale continues — or rather begins — on the eve of an earlier Jacobite rebellion. A prequel to “Outlander,” the series explores the lives and relationships of two couples as they fight against all odds to be together: the parents of “Outlander’s” Claire Randall — Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine); and those of “Outlander’s” Jamie Fraser — Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy). In addition to Corfield, Irvine, Slater, and Roy, “Outlander: Blood of my Blood” stars Tony Curran as Simon Fraser, Lord Lovat, Séamus McLean Ross as Colum MacKenzie, Sam Retford as Dougal MacKenzie, Rory Alexander as Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, and Conor MacNeill as Ned Gowan. The stand-alone prequel series features new cast, characters and stories welcoming viewers unfamiliar with the “Outlander” universe, while also providing origin stories of fan-favorite characters from early seasons of “Outlander,” and offering new perspectives that will change what viewers of the original series think they know.” Outlander is also headed to Comic Con in San Diego later this month with a preview of the prequel and a look back at the original ahead of its final season.

The prequel arrives on August 8th. Check out the trailer and additional key art below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this expansion to the Outlander series?