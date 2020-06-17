The Bold and the Beautiful: Season 33; CBS Soap Resumes Production Today

The Bold and the Beautiful halted production three months ago, and now the cast of the soap is back to work. Production on the soap is starting back up today. This makes The Bold and the Beautiful the first US production filming since the coronavirus shutdown.

A return to air date for the CBS soap has not been set yet, but those involved hope to have new episodes back on the air in early to mid July.

There are protocols in place for the production to resume. Deadline revealed the following:

“The cast and the crew were tested for the coronavirus today, with regular testing a key part of the new protocol. Everyone will work shorter days with staggered call times and smaller amount of cast on set at one time. To accommodate that, some of the scripts that had been already in the can were reworked.”

The last new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful aired in April.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of The Bold and the Beautiful next month?