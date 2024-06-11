Domino Day: Lone Witch: Sundance Now and AMC+ Set Premiere of Supernatural Drama Series

Domino Day: Lone Witch is headed to Sundance Now and AMC+. The new supernatural drama will air later this month, and a trailer for the series has been released.

Created by Lauren Sequeira, the series stars Babirye Bukilwa, Poppy Lee Friar, Alisha Bailey, Molly Harris, Sam Howard Sneyd, Percelle Ascott, Lucy Cohu, Christopher Jeffers, and Jonah Rzeskiewicz. The drama follows a young witch with a dark secret.

Sundance Now revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The critically-acclaimed, modern-day, supernatural drama, Domino Day: Lone Witch, is set to premiere exclusively in the U.S. on Thursday, June 27 with a double-episode debut on Sundance Now and AMC+; additional episodes will drop weekly on both platforms. Set and filmed in Manchester, England, the thrilling six-parter stars BAFTA(R)-nominated Siena Kelly (Adult Material, Hit & Run) as Domino Day, a young woman on all the dating apps, but Domino isn’t swiping to find her soulmate – she’s swiping to hunt. Hailed by critics as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer meets Charmed,” this supernatural drama follows Domino Day (Kelly), a powerful young witch with a dark secret – she has to feed on the energy of humans to survive. What she doesn’t know is that a coven of witches is already tracking her every move, convinced they have to stop her before her powers destroy everyone and everything around her. When a dangerous figure from Domino’s past comes back to haunt her, will it be a fresh start for them all … or a final showdown? The suspenseful drama features a prominent cast including Babirye Bukilwa (Dreaming Whilst Black) as Sammie, Poppy Lee Friar (Mr Selfridge) as Geri, Alisha Bailey (Grace) as Kat, Molly Harris (Industry) as Jules, Sam Howard Sneyd (The Children) as Silas and Percelle Ascott (I Came By) as Leon. The series also stars Lucy Cohu (Cobra) as Esme, Christopher Jeffers (The Order One) as Mike and Jonah Rzeskiewicz (Masters of the Air) as Jason. Domino Day: Lone Witch is created and written by Lauren Sequeira (Gangs of London, Kiss Me First), with individual episodes written by Charlene James (A Discovery of Witches, The Rising) and Haleema Mirza (Secret Invasion). The series is directed by Eva Sigurdardottir (Good Night, Rainbow Party) and Nadira Amrani (Extraordinary, On The Edge), with Nick Pitt as producer. Executive producers are Lauren Sequeira with Laurence Bowen, Chris Carey and Elinor Day for Dancing Ledge Productions, and Lucy Richer and Ayela Butt for the BBC. Domino Day: Lone Witch is a Sundance Now Original in association with the BBC and Fremantle’s Dancing Ledge Productions.”

The trailer for Domino Day: Lone Witch is below.

