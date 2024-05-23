Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars: Season Two Viewer Votes

Lisa Vanderpump joins the second season of FOX’s Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars TV show as the series gets revamped. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars here.

A FOX business competition series, FOX competition reality series, Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars TV show stars Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump. They each bring their expert knowledge and unique leadership styles to the second season. In a twist, the entrepreneurs will pitch themselves and their products, services, or business ideas to the moguls, who will then choose contestants to build their respective teams. The battle commences as teams are put through “Business Bootcamp,” designed to test their tenacity, initiative, perseverance and ambition as business leaders. With a $250,000 prize on the line, these entrepreneurs will be challenged in all aspects of running a food or beverage enterprise, including re-marketing a food product, innovating a new product, building brand loyalty, sales pitching and management.





What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on FOX?