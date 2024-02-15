Resident Alien: Season Three Ratings

The Resident Alien series performed well in the ratings for Syfy in its first season but saw a significant drop in viewership when season two aired a year later. Will the numbers continue to fall this time around? Will Resident Alien be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A sci-fi comedy-drama series, the Resident Alien TV show is based on the Dark Horse comic series and stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen. The story revolves around Captain Hah Re (Tudyk), an alien with the secret mission to kill all humans. He crashes on Earth and passes himself off as a human doctor named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in a small town in Colorado. In his new guise, Harry starts off living a simple life but things get complicated when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. In season three, Harry is vowing to work with General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to rid the Earth of the Grey aliens – a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has taken a job in town as the new Deputy. Joseph isn’t Harry’s only obstacle — Harry struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time. Meanwhile, Asta (Tomko) and D’arcy (Wetterlund) move in together and struggle to discover their purpose in the world, Sheriff Mike (Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Bowen) continue their quest to find out who killed the Alien Tracker, and Ben (Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garretson) are forced to deal with the subconscious repercussions of their alien abductions.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: The third season premiere was simulcast on USA Network and drew a 0.07 in the demo with 285,000 viewers.

For comparisons: Season two of Resident Alien on Syfy averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 840,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



