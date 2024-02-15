Resident Alien: Season Three Viewer Votes

Has Harry met his match in the third season of the Resident Alien TV show on Syfy? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Resident Alien is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Resident Alien here. Syfy comedy-drama series, the Resident Alien TV show is based on the Dark Horse comic series and stars Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen. The story revolves around Captain Hah Re (Tudyk), an alien with the secret mission to kill all humans. He crashes on Earth and passes himself off as a human doctor named Dr. Harry Vanderspeigle in a small town in Colorado. In his new guise, Harry starts off living a simple life but things get complicated when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world. In season three, Harry is vowing to work with General McCallister (Linda Hamilton) to rid the Earth of the Grey Aliens – a task made more difficult when he discovers that the Grey Hybrid Joseph (Enver Gjokaj) has taken a job in town as the new Deputy. Joseph isn’t Harry’s only obstacle — Harry struggles to balance business and his personal life when he falls in love for the first time. Meanwhile, Asta (Tomko) and D’arcy (Wetterlund) move in together and struggle to discover their purpose in the world, Sheriff Mike (Reynolds) and Deputy Liv (Bowen) continue their quest to find out who killed the Alien Tracker, and Ben (Fiehler) and Kate (Meredith Garretson) are forced to deal with the subconscious repercussions of their alien abductions.

What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Resident Alien TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Resident Alien should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on Syfy?