Virgin River: Netflix Series EP Gives Update on Possible Prequel Series

Virgin River released its sixth season on Friday, and in the episodes, fans were given a look at the romance of Mel’s parents in flashbacks. There has been talk of a possible prequel focusing on the pair’s love story, and now the man behind the Netflix drama is giving fans an update on the status of that prequel.

With season six now airing, he is working on that prequel. He teased the following, per Deadline:

“I personally see it a little bit like Queen Charlotte to Bridgerton. I think if there’s an opportunity to take what Virgin River as a book series was, which was each book was focusing on one couple and expanding the world outside of it, to put Sarah and Everett in the foreground of their own story, while populating, as Virgin River has, the world with supporting characters and other relationships — but all still running it through the romance lens — to me, is what defines a lot of what an expansion of the show and the franchise would be. So it’s still keeping things romance-forward, character-based, solid story engines, the beauty of the area, but then putting that in a time period that can inform some of the issues of the time, and that can still speak and feel relevant to issues of today, which I think is what Virgin River itself has done beautifully in its balance of not being so boxy, but also having something to say that still matters.”

Jessica Rothe and Callum Kerr play Mel’s mother, Sarah, and father, Everett, in the flashbacks seen in season six. Additional details for the prequel will be announced later. Virgin River has been renewed for a seventh season.

What do you think? Do you want to see more of the love story between Mel’s parents on Netflix?