Happy’s Place: Recasting Revealed for Reba McEntire Sitcom on NBC

Happy’s Place has changed casting before a character’s arrival on the NBC series. Emma Kenney (The Conners, above) is joining the series as the daughter of Reba McEntire’s character Bobbie. She is replacing the previously cast Elizabeth Alderfer.

Gracie McAllister will first be seen in the January 10th episode of the NBC sitcom, according to TV Line. Her character is tough like her mother, and she is in the military and has been deployed overseas. She has just gone on leave and is returning home to Knoxville to visit her mother.”

McEntire, Belissa Escobedo, Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn star in the sitcom, which follows a woman who has inherited her father’s bar after his death only to learn she is now running it with a stepsister she never knew she had.

Happy’s Place airs on Friday nights on NBC. The series returns on January 3rd.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this NBC sitcom? Are you excited to see Emma Kenney in the series?