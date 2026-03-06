Sullivan’s Crossing: Season Four; Scott Patterson Leaves CW Drama Series After Three Years

Sullivan’s Crossing has lost a main member of its cast. Scott Patterson has announced his departure from the series ahead of its season four premiere. His character left on a trip to Ireland at the end of season three.

Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Tom Jackson, and Andrea Menard star in the series, which is based on the Robyn Carr novels.

According to Deadline, Patterson said the following about departing the CW series:

“Every actor knows what it’s like to fall in love with a character and a story. I fell in love with Sully and have nothing but fondness for him. The creative differences were becoming untenable and I just sadly realized that the show was not something that I could agree to continue.”

His full statement is below from his Instagram.

Sullivan’s Crossing returns to the CW on April 20th.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Gordon Patterson (@scottgordonpatterson)

What do you think? Are you surprised by Scott Patterson’s exit from the CW series? Do you plan to watch season four?