The Boys: Season Five; Prime Video Releases Trailer for Superhero Drama’s Final Episodes

The Boys returns next month with its fifth and final season, and viewers are getting a closer look at the series’ final episodes. Prime Video has released a trailer teasing the series finale.

Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit star in the series, which is set in a world where superheroes do horrible things behind the scenes and those who fight against them.

Prime Video shared the following about the final season:

“Today, Prime Video revealed the epic official trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming fifth season of The Boys, as the global hit series heads toward its explosive final chapter. Season Five of the multi-Emmy Award-winning series will premiere on April 8, 2026, with two episodes, followed by a new episode each week, culminating in the unforgettable series finale on May 20, 2026. The season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The trailer brings together the series’ iconic characters as they prepare for one last stand, building toward the ultimate confrontation. In the fifth and final season, it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a “Freedom Camp.” Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found. But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it. It’s the climax, people. Big stuff’s gonna happen. The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers, and developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Judalina Neira, Jessica Chou, Gabriel Garcia, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.”

The trailer for the final season is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch season five? Will you be sad to see this series end?