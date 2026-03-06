The Kitchen: Food Network Series Returning for Special Following Cancellation

The Kitchen is coming back. The Food Network series ended in December 2025 following its cancellation in October. The series premiered on the network in 2014 and aired for 490 episodes and 14 specials during that time, and now it is adding one more special to that count.

According to Deadline, Food Network has ordered a special episode of the series, which will air later this month. Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro, and Geoffrey Zakarian are the hosts of the series, and they will return for the special.

The hosts broke the news about the special during an appearance on Katie Lee Biegel’s podcast All On the Table. The hosts were also very vocal about the mistake of canceling the series in the first place.

“I think it was a perfect storm of things that were out of our control of contracts ending, trying to sell Warner Bros. Discovery, wanting to keep their balance sheet low. It wasn’t about ratings or about what fans wanted. And honestly, it made me feel so good the way that people responded. I knew people watched The Kitchen but I didn’t know that people were so passionate about it. It felt so good to know that we connected with people and became part of their Saturday morning.”

The special’s air date will be announced later.

What do you think? Did you watch The Kitchen? Would you want it to return to Food Network?