The Good Daughter: Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy Are New Stars of Peacock Limited Series

The Good Daughter has found its leading ladies. Rose Byrne and Meghann Fahy will star in the Peacock crime thriller series based on a novel by Karin Slaughter.

Jessica Biel was previously attached to star in the series when it was announced in March, but she departed in September. According to THR, Fahy has now taken on her role.

The following was revealed about the plot of the Peacock series:

The series centers on two sisters, Charlotte (Fahy) and Samantha (Byrne) Quinn, who have spent the last 28 years trying to piece together the lives that were fractured by a single night of violence. When another attack splinters the small town of Pikeville, Charlotte is the first witness on the scene. A lawyer like her father, she’s forced to confront her own demons as the case twists through shocking revelations, and both she and Samantha wonder if the price of being the good daughter was worth it.

The premiere date for The Good Daughter will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch this new Peacock series when it debuts?