Chad Powers: Glen Powell Suits Up in Teaser for Hulu Football Comedy Series

Chad Powers is coming to Hulu in 2025, and viewers are getting their first look at the football comedy series. The streaming service has released a teaser trailer.

Glenn Powell, Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez, Steve Zahn, Clayne Crawford, Xavier Mills, Colton Ryan, and Toby Huss star in the series. The story follows Russ Holliday (Powell) after he destroys his college football career. He tries to repair it by walking onto the field of a struggling Southern football team as good guy Chad Powers.

Hulu revealed the following about the series:

Hulu’s half-hour comedy “Chad Powers,” from co-creators and executive producers Glen Powell and Michael Waldron will premiere Fall 2025. Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN. Waldron and Adam Fasullo are executive producing for Anomaly Pictures. Luvh Rakhe will executive produce and Tony Yacenda will serve as director and executive producer. The series stars Powell, who is also co-creating, co-writing and executive producing under his production co-banner Barnstorm Productions. When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers. Based on the sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli’s Places series, the half-hour comedy from 20th Television will stream on Hulu. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot. The series stars Glen Powell as Russ Holliday/Chad Powers, Perry Mattfeld as Ricky, Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd, Wynn Everett as Tricia, Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny and Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson.

Chad Powers will arrive in Fall 2025. The exact premiere date will be announced later. The teaser for the series is below.

