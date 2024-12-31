Night Court: NBC Sitcom Hosts Mini Big Bang Theory Reunion with a Blossom Twist

Night Court returns in January with a special episode. The episode will feature guest star Mayim Bialik, playing an evil version of herself who is in court after committing a crime. Sitcom Melissa Rauch and Bialik worked together for several seasons of The Big Bang Theory.

Rauch, Lacretta, Wendie Malick, Nyambi Nyambi, and John Larroquette star in the NBC sitcom, which follows Abby Stone (Rauch) as she takes on the position of night court judge once held by her late father, Harry Stone.

In the episode, Rauch’s character is a big fan of Blossom, the 90s sitcom Bialik starred in, and she is excited to meet the actress, but she has no idea Bialik is stalking her.

According to EW, Bialik said the following about the reunion:

“It feels like I should be dressed like Amy and she should be dressed like Bernadette. There’s definitely a lot of surreal moments and just a huge nostalgia factor. Melissa and I were next to each other for nine years of our lives and shared a huge section of our time together, as did the entire cast. She and I were brought on together in season four on Big Bang, so we really trudged a very similar path in terms of our timing.”

Bialik also teased a bit about the Night Court episode and said, “The episode is kind of meta in the most meta way. Not fully breaking the fourth wall, but breaking the fourth wall of the mind of the audience. So it’s pretty cute and I laugh a lot during rehearsal, so I’ll have to get that out of my system for tape day.”

Night Court resumes its third season on January 14th. More photos from the episode are below.

