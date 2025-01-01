Shifting Gears: ABC Previews New Sitcom Starring Tim Allen and Kat Dennings

Shifting Gears is coming to ABC soon, and viewers are getting their first look at the new Tim Allen sitcom. The network has released a trailer teasing what is ahead in the series.

Starring Allen, Kat Dennings, Seann William Scott, Daryl Mitchell, Maxwell Simkins, and Barrett Margolis, the series follows what happens after a man’s estranged daughter and her kids move into his house.

Shifting Gears premieres on January 8th. The teaser for the new series is below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new ABC sitcom when it arrives?