The Audacity: AMC Teases Comedic Drama Series from Jonathan Glatzer

The Audacity is coming soon to AMC, and viewers are getting their first look at the series. A teaser for the series has been released.

Billy Magnussen, Sarah Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Lucy Punch, Simon Helberg, Rob Corddry, Meaghan Rath, Paul Adelstein, and Everett Blunck star in the series from Jonathan Glatzer.

AMC shared the following about the series:

“Today, AMC and AMC+ unveiled the first look teaser for the highly anticipated new drama series, The Audacity, from Emmy(R), Peabody(R), WGA(R), PGA(R) Award-winner Jonathan Glatzer (Succession, Bad Sisters, Better Call Saul), marking his first-ever series creation. The eight-episode series will premiere Sunday, April 12 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+, with additional episodes debuting weekly on Sundays. The first look teaser is set to debut on-air during the premiere of sports docuseries, Rise of the 49ers, this Sunday at 9pm ET/PT on AMC. Set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley, The Audacity takes on the warped dreams, outsized egos, and ethical lapses of the self-styled inventors of the future. In a world of jaded billionaires, psychiatrist-gurus, bio-hacked tech bros, AI labs and disillusioned teens being optimized in elite private schools, an audacious data-mining CEO (Billy Magnussen) strives to turn insight and influence into profit and power. The darkly comedic drama confronts reality, privacy, and the delusions fueling our ever-changing world. Magnussen stars as Duncan Park, Sarah Goldberg as Dr. JoAnne Felder, Zach Galifianakis as Carl Bardolph, Lucy Punch as Lili Park-Hoffsteader, Simon Helberg as Martin Phister, Rob Corddry as Tom Ruffage, Meaghan Rath as Anushka Bhattachera-Phister, Paul Adelstein as Dr. Gary Felder, Everett Blunck as Orson Stern, Thailey Roberge as Tess Phister, Ava Marie Telek as Jamison Park-Hoffsteader, with Randall Park guest starring as Gabe, the qualm-free CFO of a data mining operation. Glatzer serves as executive producer, writer and showrunner, alongside executive producer Gina Mingacci (Killing Eve). Lucy Forbes (This Is Going To Hurt, Eric) directs the pilot and the series’ second episode, Dan Sackheim directs Episodes 3 and 4, Dan Longino directs Episodes 5 and 6, while Alex Buono directs Episodes 7 and 8. The Audacity is an AMC Studios Production, with AMC Networks holding the worldwide rights to the series.”

The teaser for the series is below.

