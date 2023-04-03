Whose Line Is It Anyway?: Season 21 — Has the CW TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

A comedy improv series airing on the The CW television network, the Whose Line Is It Anyway? TV show is hosted by Aisha Tyler. Each episode typically features show veterans Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Colin Mochrie, as well as a guest performer. The foursome tests their comedic reflexes by participating in a series of spontaneous improv games. After each round, Tyler doles out points to the performers and she then declares a winner at the end of every episode (not that the points matter). Guests in season 20 (the 12th on The CW) include Penn & Teller and Keegan-Michael Key.



Season 20 Ratings

The 20th season of Whose Line Is It Anyway? averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 476,000 viewers. Compared to season 19, that’s down by 2% in the demo and down by 9% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Whose Line Is It Anyway? stacks up against other The CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Whose Line Is It Anyway? has reportedly been cancelled so there won’t be a 21st season (at least not with the usual cast). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Whose Line Is It Anyway? for season 21? Mochrie revealed that season 20 would end the series but later clarified that the show could continue without the existing cast. Will that come to pass? Will viewers accept a new group of improv performers after 20 seasons of shows? The CW has kept mum. Subscribe for free alerts on Whose Line Is It Anyway? cancellation or renewal news.



