Yellowstone: Kevin Costner Reportedly Wanted to Return for Seasons 5B, 6 & 7 But Wanted Veto Power

Yellowstone is coming to CBS soon, and more has come to light about the behind-the-scenes drama of the series and its cancellation. Kevin Costner has spoken about the series during divorce proceedings, and previous reports revealed that the actor did try to work things out with Paramount and Taylor Sheridan.

Starring Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, Kathryn Kelly, the Paramount Network drama follows the Dutton family.

A new report from Puck reveals that the actor tried to return to the series for the second half of season five and beyond. He wanted to continue through season seven but wanted something from Taylor Sheridan.

Costner wanted full veto power over all scripts written for the series. He already has veto power regarding his character dying in the series. He wanted to have a say on that. However, Sheridan did not want to give the actor complete control over all scripts.

Sheridan had already written season 5B without Costner but was willing to rewrite scripts to add him back after the WGA strike ended. However, things didn’t work out. Sheridan is looking ahead to a new Yellowstone series featuring Matthew McConaughey.

What do you think? Are you surprised by these new Yellowstone developments? Were you hoping for more of the drama?