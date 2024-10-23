Bad Sisters: Season Two Trailer and Poster Released for Apple TV+ Drama Series

Bad Sisters returns next month with its second season, and Apple TV+ has released a new trailer and poster for the drama series.

Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, and Sarah Greene star in the series, which follows four sisters after they come together following the death of their parents. During season one, they plot to kill the abusive husband of one of the sisters. His death ended the season.

Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Thaddea Graham, Barry Ward, Michael Smiley, Saise Quinn, Daryl McCormack, Yasmine Akram, Jonjo O’Neill, Peter Claffey, Deirdre Mullins, Lorcan Cranitch, Liz Fitzgibbon, and Justine Mitchell also appear in the series.

Apple TV+ revealed the following about the plot of season two:

“Two years after the “accidental death” of Grace’s abusive husband, the close-knit Garvey sisters may have moved on, but when past truths resurface, the ladies are thrust back into the spotlight, suspicions are at an all-time high, lies are told, secrets are revealed and the sisters are forced to work out who they can trust.”

Bad Sisters returns on November 13th. The trailer and key art for season two are below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Apple TV+ series? Do you plan to watch season two?