Get Millie Black: HBO Previews Drama Series About Former Scotland Yard Detective

Get Millie Black will premiere on HBO in November, and the cable network has released a new teaser trailer. The British crime drama, created by Marlon James, will have five episodes. Photos for the series were released in September.

Starring Tamara Lawrance, Joe Dempsie, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, and Chyna McQueen, the HBO series follows a former Scotland Yard detective (Lawrance) as she returns home to Kingston to solve missing person cases. The following was shared about the series:

“After Detective Millie Black returns home to Jamaica, she comes across a missing person case that will rock the very foundation of her entire life. The HBO Original Limited Series #GetMillieBlack premieres November 25 on ‪@StreamOnMax.”

The teaser trailer for Get Millie Black is below.

What do you think? Will you watch this new HBO series when it premieres next month?