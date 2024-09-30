Get Millie Black: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Drama About Former Scotland Yard Detective

Get Millie Black is headed to HBO soon. The cable network has announced a November premiere date for the crime drama and released several first-look photos. Five episodes have been produced for the series created by Marlon James.

Tamara Lawrance, Joe Dempsie, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr, and Chyna McQueen star in the HBO series, which follows a returning ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie-Jean Black.

Upon her return, she works “missing person cases, soon finding herself on a quest to save a sibling who won’t be saved, to find a child who can’t be found, to solve a case that will blow her world apart and prove almost as tough to crack as Millie Black.”

Get Millie Black arrives on November 25th. Check out more photos from the series below.

