Fast Friends: Whitney Cummings to Host New Game Show for Max

Get ready to return to the world of Friends. Fast Friends is coming soon to Max, and the game show is a Friends fan competition. Whitney Cummings will host the four-part series. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the NBC comedy.

Max described the series as follows:

“FAST FRIENDS will take place in the celebrated series’ iconic sets in a fast-paced competition event. From racing through Rachel and Monica’s apartment to darting across Joey and Chandler’s bachelor pad and grabbing a coffee at Central Perk, fans will re-live their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles, and games that will keep even the most die-hard “Friends” fans on their toes. The quickest team will win the title of Ultimate Friends Fan.”

Cummings also spoke about hosting the series. She said the following:

“As a longtime fan of ‘Friends,’ I am beyond thrilled to host the first ever game show. After 30 years, the fandom surrounding this beloved series only continues to grow and now I have the great pleasure of awarding the ultimate fans with bragging rights for life.”

The premiere date for Fast Friends will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Friends? Will you watch this game show when it arrives on Max?