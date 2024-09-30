The Corrections: Meryl Streep to Star in Series Adaptation of Jonathan Franzen Novel

The Corrections is once again looking for a home on the small screen. According to Variety, Meryl Streep is set to star in the adaptation of the Jonathan Franzen novel.

The author is adapting the novel for the small screen, and he will also executive produce. A home for the series has not been found yet.

The series will tell the story of an “elderly Midwestern couple who try to hold a Christmas reunion with their three adult children due to the father’s failing health.”

This will be the second time a series has been attempted for the novel. In 2011, HBO took a series starring Chris Cooper, Dianne Wiest, and Ewan McGregor to the pilot stage but did not pick up the series.

