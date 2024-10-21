Grimsburg: Season Two; Martin Short to Recur on FOX Comedy Series

Grimsburg is returning soon to FOX with its second season, and a big name is joining the cast. Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) will have a recurring role in the season.

Jon Hamm, Erinn Hayes, Rachel Dratch, Alan Turdyk, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Greg Chun star in the FOX series, which follows Detective Marvin Flute (Hamm).

Short will play Otis Volcanowitz, “Grimsburg’s newest detective and their youngest. Fortunately, there’s nothing the mean streets of this town can throw at him that’s scarier than what he’s seen in the third grade cubbies. Otis is out to prove that it was his skills as a kid detective that got him this job, not because he’s a nepo baby whose wealthy parents happen to be the Mayor’s biggest donors and the owners of the town’s wildly profitable active volcano dump.”

FOX revealed the following about Grimsburg:

“Grimsburg, starring and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Jon Hamm (Mad Men), centers on Marvin Flute (Hamm), who may be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown and correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack – himself. To do that he must return to Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, and redeem himself in the eyes of his fellow detectives, his ferociousex-wife and his lovably unstable son. Grimsburg is produced by FOX Entertainment’s Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The program is fully owned by FOX Entertainment. Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created the series and serve as co-executive producers alongside showrunner Chadd Gindin. Jon Hamm serves as executive producer alongside Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Connie Tavel.”

The premiere date for season two of Grimsburg will be announced soon.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this FOX animated series? Do you plan to watch season two?