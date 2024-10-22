Menu

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Season Three Clip and Photos Released, Rhys Darby to Guest on Paramount+ Series

by Regina Avalos,

(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will return for its third season on Paramount+ in 2025, and the streaming service is giving viewers a first look at what’s to come.  The prequel series has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Babs Olusanmokun, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak star in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds series, which follows Captain Christopher Pike (Mount) and his crew on board the USS Enterprise, years before James T. Kirk took command in the original show.

Rhys Darby will guest star in the upcoming season, but no details about his role were revealed.

The premiere date for season three will be announced later. More photos and a sneak peek for the season are below.

(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)

(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)

(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)

(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)

(Photo: Marni Grossman/Paramount+)

What do you think? Have you kept up with this Paramount+ series? Do you plan to watch season three when it arrives next year?

