Apple Cider Vinegar: Netflix Previews Series About Rise and Fall of Wellness Empire

Apple Cider Vinegar is headed to Netflix. The streaming service has released a teaser for the upcoming limited series about the rise and fall of a wellness empire.

The fictionalized series, based on a “true-ish story,” stars Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Aisha Dee, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Ashley Zukerman, Mark Coles Smith, Susie Porter, Matt Nable, Phoenix Raei, Chai Hansen, Richard Davies, Kieran Darcy-Smith, Catherine McClements, and Essie Davis.

It tells the story of two young women who set out to cure their life-threatening illnesses through health and wellness, using Instagram to influence their followers worldwide.

Created by Samantha Strauss, the Netflix series is inspired by the book The Woman Who Fooled the World by journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano. Strauss said the following about how the characters used Instagram to influence those who followed them, per Tudum:

“It’s really interesting to look at how media uses food as a weapon against us and how much we crave the nourishment, but how much of a privilege and how expensive it is to try to be well.”

Apple Cider Vinegar will arrive on Netflix in 2025. The exact premiere date will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this new Netflix series when it debuts next year?