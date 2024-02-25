Animal Control: Season Two; Thomas Lennon, Chelsea Frei, & Larry Joe Campbell Join FOX Comedy Series

Animal Control has added three more guest stars to its cast. Thomas Lennon, Chelsea Frei, and Larry Joe Campbell are joining the cast for season two. Ken Jeong, Sarah Chalke, and Krystal Smith were previously announced as guest stars.

Starring Joel McHale, Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Gerry Dee, Kelli Ogmundson, and Alvina August, the series follows former cop turned animal control officer Frank Shaw (McHale).

Deadline revealed the following about the roles the new arrivals will play in the FOX comedy:

“Lennon has been cast for the role of Patrick Shaw, Frank’s older brother. Patrick is an occasionally competent police officer who loves giving people a hard time, especially his brother. Frei plays Isabelle, an intriguing free spirit who Frank’s partner Shred (Michael Rowland) meets out in the field. Campbell plays Carl, a seemingly innocuous coworker at Animal Control who competes with Frank in the election for union representative.”

Thomas Lennon, Chelsea Frei & Larry Joe Campbell Join ‘Animal Control’ Season 2 https://t.co/TkhTKAyb4L — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 23, 2024

Animal Control, which has already been renewed for season three, returns to FOX on March 6th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this FOX series?