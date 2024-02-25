Blue Mountain State: Sequel to Football Comedy Being Shopped with Alan Ritchson (Reacher)

Blue Mountain State may soon return to the small screen. A sequel to the Spike TV football comedy is being shopped with Alan Ritchson (Reacher), Darin Brooks, and Chris Romano from the original series returning.

The original series, created by Chris Romano and Eric Falconer, was about the students at “a fictitious university, Blue Mountain State, and its football team, the Mountain Goats. It centers on three incoming freshman — played by Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson and Chris Romano — who must quickly adapt to college life and juggle football, girls, classes and nonstop hazing. Ritchson’s Kevin “Thad” Castle was the ever-inspiring team captain of the BMS football team.”

No details about the sequel were revealed, but Deadline shared the following:

“According to sources, the project has not fully landed yet with negotiations ongoing. The likely destinations are said to be Amazon, where Ritchson headlines hit series Reacher, and Netflix, where Blue Mountain State found new audience and cemented its cult status following its original three-season run on Spike.”

Additional information will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Blue Mountain State? Would you watch a sequel?