Love After Lockup: How to Date an Inmate: WE tv Special to Air New Year’s Eve

Love After Lockup is helping its fans celebrate New Year’s Eve with a special featuring series veterans like Brittany and Daonte. The special, titled Love After Lockup: How To Date an Inmate, premieres on December 31st at 9 pm.

WE tv revealed more about the special in a press release.

“On December 31, 2021, don’t miss the Love After Lockup New Years’ special Love After Lockup: How To Date an Inmate. Watch as the Love After Lockup cast spills the shocking and hilarious secrets and tips on How to Date an Inmate. From sexy letters to frisky prison visits, the fan favorites tell all! Brittany and Marcelino share their success story. Daonte reveals his new love.”

Check out a preview for the Love After Lockup New Year’s Eve special below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Love After Lockup? Do you plan to watch the special on New Year’s Eve?