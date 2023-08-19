The Peripheral: Season Two Cancelled; Prime Video Reverse Plans for Sci-Fi Drama Series

The Peripheral is not returning for a second season. Prime Video has reversed the series renewal due to the work stoppage stemming from the recent strikes in the industry. The strikes have delayed production for several shows, and those shows headed into season two are most vulnerable to cancellation.

Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Louis Herthum, JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller, Charlotte Riley, Alexandra Billings, Adelind Horan, Alex Hernandez, Katie Leung, Julian Moore-Cook, Melinda Page Hamilton, Chris Coy, and Austin Rising, the series is based on the novel by William Gibson. It follows a woman (Moretz) trying to keep her family together.

The Peripheral was released in October 2022 with eight episodes, and Prime Video renewed the series in February 2023. Production on season two was set to begin later this year, with a release in 2024.

The following was said about the reversal per Deadline:

“According to sources, the cancellation stems from the length of the work stoppage due to the ongoing WGA strike, now in its 109th day, and the SAG-AFTRA strike, in Day 36, which have delayed production, creating large gaps between seasons and making shows miss their target release dates. Still, as a large-scope sci-fi drama, it is expensive, and a delay is incurring charges that are being added to the budget, including for holding stages. Additionally, because the series had only aired one season, there would have to be a marketing campaign around its return that also would have to be factored in.”

What do you think? Did you enjoy season one? Did you plan to watch season two of this Prime Video series?