Saturday TV Ratings: 48 Hours, Dateline NBC, Men in Black II, NCAA Football

Published:

48 Hours TV Show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Saturday, December 2, 2023 ratingsNew Episodes: 48 Hours.  Sports: NCAA Football: Louisville vs. Florida St., and NCAA Football: Iowa vs. Michigan.  Specials: Reindeer in Here, Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire, Robbie the Reindeer: Legend of the Lost Tribe, and Men in Black IIReruns: Dateline NBC and Saturday Night Live.

Raw data courtesy Nielsen via SpoilerTV.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

Canceled and renewed TV show
