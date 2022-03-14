Charmed: Season Five? Has the CW Reboot Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, the Charmed TV show stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Lucy Barrett, Rupert Evans, and Jordan Donica. A reboot of the 1998 series, the show begins as three sisters discover they are witches in the wake of their mother’s murder. Soon, this powerful threesome must stand together to harness “The Power of Three” and protect humanity from the demons that prowl the earth. In season four, sisters Mel (Diaz) and Maggie (Jeffery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy (Madeleine Mantock). But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. Meanwhile, a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world.



Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Charmed averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 402,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 22% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Charmed stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of March 15, 2022, Charmed has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will The CW cancel or renew Charmed for season five? Charmed has been one of the network’s lowest-rated shows in the past but the smallest network pays less attention to the ratings than the big boys. The network is currently up for sale so it’s expected that CW will commit to fewer shows than usual for 2022-23. I think it’s likely this CBS Studios-produced series will be renewed but it could end up being moved to Paramount+, depending on if/when the CW is sold. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Charmed cancellation or renewal news.



