Charmed: Season Four Ratings

In the original Charmed series, one of the series’ leads left the show after three seasons. And now, more than 20 years later, history has repeated itself with the current CW reboot. Will this cast change affect the ratings in some way? Will Charmed be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A supernatural drama series, the Charmed TV show stars Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Lucy Barrett, Rupert Evans, and Jordan Donica. A reboot of the 1998 series, the show begins as three sisters discover they are witches in the wake of their mother’s murder. Soon, this powerful threesome must stand together to harness “The Power of Three” and protect humanity from the demons that prowl the earth. In season four, sisters Mel (Diaz) and Maggie (Jeffery) find their lives transformed by the death of their beloved sister, Macy (Madeleine Mantock). But when their grief threatens to undo the Power of Three forever, the surprising arrival of a third Charmed One (Barrett) gives them a renewed opportunity to fulfill their destinies. Meanwhile, a mysterious new enemy is rising in the shadows, instilling fear in every corner of the magical world.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

3/12 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season three of Charmed on The CW averaged a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 379,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



