Sunday TV Ratings: Riverdale, Duncanville, Abbott Elementary, Weakest Link, 75th Tony Awards

Published:

Riverdale TV Show on CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Colin Bentley/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Sunday, June 12, 2022 ratings — New episodes: Duncanville and Riverdale.  Specials: The 75th Annual Tony Awards and TIME100: World’s Most Influential PeopleReruns: Dancing with Myself, America’s Got Talent, Weakest Link, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Would I Lie To You?, America’s Funniest Home Videos, Abbott Elementary, The $100,000 Pyramid, MasterChef, Bob’s Burgers, The Simpsons, and 60 Minutes

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




