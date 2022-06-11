Menu

Friday TV Ratings: Charmed, Come Dance with Me, American Ninja Warrior, Friday Night Smackdown, 2022 NBA Finals

Published:

Charmed TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2022 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Friday, June 10, 2022 ratingsNew episodes: Charmed, Come Dance with Me, and Dateline NBC.   Special: Jimmy Kimmel Live.   Sports: Friday Night Smackdown, NBA Countdown, and 2022 NBA Finals.   Reruns: Magnum PI, Blue Bloods, American Ninja Warrior, and World’s Funniest Animals.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

