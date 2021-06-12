Menu

Friday TV Ratings: Charmed, 20/20, Magnum PI, Minions, Friday Night SmackDown

Published:

Charmed TV Show on The CW: canceled or renewed?

Photo: The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Friday, June 11, 2021 ratingsNew episodes: Emergency Call, 20/20, Charmed, Dynasty, and Dateline NBC.  Special: Minions (2015).  Sports: WWE Friday Night SmackDown.  Reruns: Magnum PI, and Blue Bloods.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, or something else?




Dynasty so good last night, The Blacklist Look forward next week new episodes. Never missed any episode of it please boost your ratings. Enjoy it and love it.

