Network: The CW

Episodes: Ongoing (hour)

Seasons: Ongoing

TV show dates: August 16, 2022 — present

Series status: Has not been cancelled

Performers include: Aidan Turner, Matilda de Angelis, Giancarlo Giannini, Freddie Highmore, James D’Arcy, Carlos Cuevas, Alessandro Sperduti, Robin Renucci, Flavio Parenti, Miriam Dalmazio and Antonio de Matteo.

TV show description:

A historical drama series, the Leonardo TV show was created by Frank Spotnitz and Steve Thompson.

The story explores the secrets and drama behind the genius of Leonardo da Vinci (Turner) — his life, his work, and his personal struggles set against the backdrop of Renaissance Italy.

In the year 1506, da Vinci is accused of the murder of Caterina da Cremona (De Angelis), his friend and muse. Questioned by Stefano Giraldi (Highmore), an ambitious officer of the Duchy of Milan, Leonardo begins to tell the story of his life. He begins with his first meeting with Caterina in the workshop of his teacher, Andrea del Verrocchio (Giannini). Giraldi, fascinated by the artist’s personality, begins to suspect that Leonardo may be innocent and works to discover the truth.

We see da Vinci as he grows into an unparalleled genius and renowned polymath whose work overturns the established order. His restless curiosity about art, science, and technology is driven by a profound quest for knowledge and he’s determined to unfold the mysteries of the world around him. Little by little, episodes also reveal the inner torments of a man obsessed with attaining perfection.

Series Finale:

Episode #TBD

This episode has not aired yet.

First aired: TBD

