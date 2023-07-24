Menu

Sunday TV Ratings: Housebroken, The Prank Panel, The Chosen, Tough As Nails, American Ninja Warrior

Housebroken TV show on FOX: canceled or renewed?

Sunday, July 23, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Housebroken, Tough As Nails, The Chosen, Celebrity Family Feud, The Prank Panel, and The $100,000 Pyramid.  Special: One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga.   Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, American Ninja Warrior, America’s Got Talent, 60 Minutes, NCIS: Los Angeles, and World’s Funniest Animals.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?



