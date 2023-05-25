Menu

The Prank Panel: Season One Ratings

The Prank Panel TV show on ABC: season 1 ratings
Over the past several years, ABC has filled its summer schedule with revivals of classic game shows and other unscripted shows. Because it’s unknown when the writers strike will be over (so that scripted shows can go back into production), the network’s fall schedule is filled with unscripted shows, too (a first in the network’s history). Could this situation work to The Prank Panel’s favor? Will this new show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An unscripted comedy series, The Prank Panel TV show lets everyday people pitch elaborate pranks to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters — Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourey Sidibe. Their goal is to target family members, friends, and co-workers to get a little payback. The panel of “pranxperts” take viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests also sometimes joining in on the fun. Pranks include an officiant being mortified by the marriage she’s just blessed and a repo man getting a taste of his own medicine.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.

