The Prank Panel: Season One Ratings



Over the past several years, ABC has filled its summer schedule with revivals of classic game shows and other unscripted shows. Because it’s unknown when the writers strike will be over (so that scripted shows can go back into production), the network’s fall schedule is filled with unscripted shows, too (a first in the network’s history). Could this situation work to The Prank Panel’s favor? Will this new show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

An unscripted comedy series, The Prank Panel TV show lets everyday people pitch elaborate pranks to a panel of the world’s greatest pranksters — Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourey Sidibe. Their goal is to target family members, friends, and co-workers to get a little payback. The panel of “pranxperts” take viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests also sometimes joining in on the fun. Pranks include an officiant being mortified by the marriage she’s just blessed and a repo man getting a taste of his own medicine.

