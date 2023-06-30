Generation Gap: Season Three — Has the ABC Game Show Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the Generation Gap TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on ABC?



A comedy quiz show airing on the ABC television network, the Generation Gap TV series, hosted by Kelly Ripa, draws inspiration from segments seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the 1969 game show, The Generation Gap. The show features a competition between two teams, each consisting of a teen or preteen and a senior citizen, typically a grandchild and grandparent. The teams participate in five rounds of pop culture challenges specific to their generations, earning money for correct answers. At the end, one team emerges as the winner, and the players get to keep the money they’ve earned. As a bonus, the youngest member of the winning team’s family is invited for a segment called “Toddler’s Choice,” where they can choose between a luxurious prize or a more appealing reward suitable for a young child.



The second season of Generation Gap averages a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.22 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 10% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Generation Gap stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



As of June 30, 2023, Generation Gap has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will ABC cancel or renew Generation Gap for season three? This show’s ratings have been pretty good, and the network needs to keep refreshing its slate of summer game shows. It also doesn’t hurt that ABC has an ongoing relationship with Ripa. I think there’s a very good chance that Generation Gap will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Generation Gap cancellation or renewal news.



