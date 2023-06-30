Generation Gap: Season Two Ratings



For over 20 years, Kelly Ripa has hosted a syndicated daytime series which is produced by Disney-ABC Domestic Television. Her Hope & Faith sitcom lasted for three seasons on the alphabet network before being cancelled. How long will her newest venture, the Generation Gap game show, run? Will this ABC show be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A comedy quiz show, the Generation Gap TV series, hosted by Kelly Ripa, draws inspiration from segments seen on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the 1969 game show, The Generation Gap. The show features a competition between two teams, each consisting of a teen or preteen and a senior citizen, typically a grandchild and grandparent. The teams participate in five rounds of pop culture challenges specific to their generations, earning money for correct answers. At the end, one team emerges as the winner, and the players get to keep the money they’ve earned. As a bonus, the youngest member of the winning team’s family is invited for a segment called “Toddler’s Choice,” where they can choose between a luxurious prize or a more appealing reward suitable for a young child.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Generation Gap on ABC averaged a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.05 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



